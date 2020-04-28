|
|
Warner E. "Woody" Wood, age 89, of Concord, MA, died on April 24, 2020 at his residence. He was the cherished husband for 64 years of the late Elizabeth (Barry) Betsy Wood who died in 2018. He was born in The Bronx, New York City, on January 10, 1931 as the son of the late Edson and Ruth (Van Ingen) Wood. He grew up in the New York village of Hastings- on-Hudson, and graduated from Peekskill Prep School and St. Peters Prep High School. He was a proud Navy veteran, who served honorably from 1952 until 1956. During his military service in the Korean War, he was a radar control specialist and fire control man second class. After completing his associate and undergraduate degrees in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University, he began a career at Raytheon that spanned over thirty years. He was a talented woodworker, and treasured his longtime assistance at Concord Academys summer camp. He also authored a tutorial book on buildings kits for children. He also faithfully worked part-time at the Concord Library, right up until its closing due to the pandemic. He stayed physically active in part through his memberships at Cambridge YMCA and the Waltham Athletic Club. He will be especially missed for his unconditional kindness and heart of gold. Woody leaves behind two daughters, Kathleen Kagno and her husband Dana of Bolton and Maureen Giese and her husband Robert of Concord, three grandchildren, Meghan Finn and her husband Matthew of Holliston, Jack Hunter Giese of Concord, and Owen Ryder Giese of Concord, two great grandchildren, Ellen and Patrick Finn, both of Holliston, a brother, Peter Wood of FL, and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, immediate family will gather privately in the Dee Funeral Home, followed by burial at St. Bernards Cemetery, Concord. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Wednesday, April 29th in recognition of his dedicated military service to our country. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 28 to May 5, 2020