William Albert "Chuck" Stevenson passed away on April 28, 2020 at age 91. He was the husband of the late Mara (Speiden) Stevenson who died in 2007. He leaves behind four children (Lori, Bill, Sarah and Matthew) and seven grandchildren (Mariah, Lucy, Olivia, William, Hannah, Wesley and Ivy), whose ages span decades. He had a deep devotion to all of his sons, daughters and grandkids. Chuck was also predeceased by former wife, Romayne. He was known for his generosity and doing the right thing, even in the face of adversity. He loved boats, all things Maine and especially music. He will always be remembered for his trumpet playing. His amazing career dates back to the fifties in New Orleans, when he was a member of the Barnet Big Band and his gift for music lives on in his children and grandchildren. We also fondly recall his never ending joy in taking people special places in his boat - at all times of the night or day. He was perpetually full of fun and mischief, and in particular, enjoyed haunting his kids in the casino on Heron or on Thrumcap during their overnight camping trips. His spontaneity in blowing his horn, singing a song or playing around the piano shown light into the lives around him. He was an inventor with many patents, an entrepreneur who was always ahead of his time (usually a bit too ahead). He gave the world Bear Cat Engines, Magnacheck, Iris Fiber Optics and Evergreen Energy. He was the oldest deacon and was a longstanding choir member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord. He actively participated in searches for new ministers, as well as acting as a trusted advisor to many of the associate ministers. He will be greatly missed and was justly proud of being the oldest Stevenson man who ever lived. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service in the Trinitarian Congregational Church, which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Chucks online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 1 to May 8, 2020