Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish
12 Monument Square
Concord Center, MA
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Milton Cemetery
William E. Hardy Obituary
William E. Ed Hardy, 94, of Concord and Ipswich, died peacefully at his Concord home on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was the devoted husband of the late Marion D. (Dacey) Hardy who died in 2016. Born in Milton on Septem- ber 21, 1924, Ed was the son of the late Herbert C. and Mary (Leary) Hardy. He leaves behind ten children, Anne Dolson of Ft. Worth, TX, Connie Levine of Concord, Jane Matchak of Danvers, Bill Hardy of Nashua, NH, Sue Hardy of Acton, Peter Hardy of Maynard, Mary Hardy of Danvers, Martha Hardy Mallard of Danvers, Paul Hardy of Acton and Edward Hardy of Concord. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bosworth and Diane Dacey, both of Milton, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his two siblings, Paul Hardy and Mary Whitney. Ed served in the Army from 1943 to 1946, when he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. Subsequently he entered and graduated from Boston University, College of Business Administration, receiving a B.S. in B.A. in 1949. He went on to work for a national CPA firm in Boston where he obtained his CPA certificate. He spent most of his career working in various positions in accounting and finance for automobile manufacturing companies, including Ford Motor Company, Renault and Volkswagen of America. Following his retirement from VW, he worked several years for the IRS and for Middlesex Community College. A resident of Concord for over 50 years, Ed was an avid sports fan, and was active in coaching youth sports. Working on cars was a favorite hobby. Ed and his family also greatly enjoyed spending summers at their cottage in Ipswich on Little Neck. As a father of 10 children and a grandfather and great-grand- father, he will be terribly missed by his entire family. Family and friends will gather for a period of visitation in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center on Wednesday, August 28th from 9:15 to 10:15 am. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, 12 Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with U.S. Army Military Honors will take place at Milton Cemetery at 2 pm. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Wednesday, August 28th in honor of Eds faithful service to his country during World War II. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, 2019
