William G. Schmidt, III, age 71, of Maynard, MA, formerly of Concord, NH, and Concord, MA, passed away peacefully with his devoted children by his side at Care Dimensions Hospice
House in Lincoln on September 23, 2020. Born in Boston on June 4, 1949, Bill was the beloved son of Mary Jane (Spence) Schmidt of Concord, and the late William G. Schmidt Jr., who died in 2003. He honorably served aboard the USS Enterprise in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. During his professional career, Bill was a Direct Mail Executive, and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for Dover Saddlery. Bill was a loyal Red Sox and Patriots fan who loved his exotic birds as well as fishing. He was a motorcycle and automobile enthusiast, and especially treasured his Harley, Corvette, and '75 Buick. A man who lived life well, he will be forever missed and cherished by his family and friends. In addition to his mother, Bill leaves behind one daughter, Diane Schmidt of Boston, one son, Kevin Schmidt of Denver, CO, two siblings, Loretta Schmidt of Shirley and Robert Schmidt of Littleton, a nephew, John, and two nieces, Cara and Alina. He was also the brother of the late Barbara Garrity. Due to COVID-19, a private burial service with military honors will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Wednesday, September 30th in recognition of Bills faithful service to our country in the U.S. Navy. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. Per Bills wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 (www.jimmyfund.org/gift
). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.