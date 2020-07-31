William J. Moran, of McDonough, GA and formerly of Concord, MA, died on July 26, 2020. Born in Concord, MA on May 19, 1941, he was the son of the late Edna R. (Massey) Moran and William J. Moran, Sr. Bill was the father of Kelly M. Deraney of Jackson, GA, and William J. Moran III of McDonough GA and the grandfather to six. Bill was the beloved brother to Rita F. Pope, Chelmsford, MA, Kathleen Appis, Chester, NJ, Rosemary J. Madia, Hyannis, MA, and Robert R. Moran, Concord, MA. He was predeceased by his sisters Edna May Moran, Ruth E Moran, and his brother, Col. James Kavanagh Moran. He also leaves seven nieces and nephews. Bill grew up in Concord, attending the Harvey Wheeler and West Concord Schools, graduating from Concord High School in 1960, and received a bachelors degree from Northeastern University in 1966. Bill attended OCS and was commissioned a lieutenant assigned to the US Army Adjutant Generals Corp., Fort Bragg, GA. He worked for many years for the DOD, Fort McPherson, Atlanta, GA. He enjoyed model airplane construction and flying, and was a lifelong railway buff. He loved the outdoors, hiking in the White Mountains and the Appalachian Trail. Interment at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord, will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Salvation Army (www.salvationarmyusa.org
) or the charity of your choice
.