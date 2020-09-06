1/
William T. Megin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Thomas "Billy" Megin, a 25 year resident of Las Vegas, formerly of Concord and Framingham, passed away peacefully on August 31, a day before his 73rd birthday. He was born in Concord on September 1, 1947, to the late Bernard E. and Mary T. (Thomas) Megin. He went to Concord schools until his junior year, and after the family moved to Framingham, he attended school there. Billy proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Billy was a devoted Catholic, and lived his beliefs in a way that showed deep faith as a kind and compassionate person. To know him was to love him. He was a member of friends of Bill W's for over 40 years and a mentor to many. Our family is truly thankful and feels blessed for all of the love and care shown to Billy by his Las Vegas family, especially in the last four years of his life. It was a great comfort knowing he was so lovingly cared for by such wonderful friends, those who appreciated his intelligence, quick wit and love of people. He was beloved by his sisters Mary Ann Biondo of Concord, Virginia "Ginny" Megin (Tony) of Burlington, ON, Canada, and Maureen Flaherty of Ashland. He was the brother of the late Bernard E. Megin Jr., Susan M. Megin, and George E. "Ned" Megin. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, whom he loved unconditionally as they did him: Joanne Giugno (Michael), John (Lydia), Mary Ann and Tom Biondo, Robert (Angela) and Tara Askey, Erin and Matthew Megin, Emily (Justin) and Steven Marcogliese, Joe, Brian, and Meaghan Flaherty, great nieces and nephews Riley and Michael Horan, Jimmy Giugno, Chrissy Carpentier (Mike), Zackery Askey, John, Elizabeth, and Anna Biondo, and great great nieces Emma and Giuliana Carpentier. Billy was a kind loving person who never had a bad word to say about anyone and will be truly missed. In memory of Billy, please pay forward kind and loving thoughts. Due to COVID restrictions, family members will gather for a private funeral Mass at Holy Family Parish in Concord, MA. Burial will follow with U.S. Marine Corps honors at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. Concord's Town Flag will fly at half-staff on the day of Billy's burial, in honor of his faithful military service. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Concord Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved