Mr. Daniel H. Tinkham, 94, of Danvers, beloved husband of Sally Ann (Burnham) Tinkham, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at surrounded by his loving family. Born in Beverly he was the son of the late Clarence and Ethel (Grey) Tinkham. He was raised and educated in Danvers and was a graduate of the former Holten High School. An honorably discharged veteran, Mr. Tinkham, proudly, served his country as a member of the United States Army. Daniel served overseas during WWII and received several medals and commendations for his brave service. Daniel had been employed as a die maker for almost 50 years, over 30 of which were spent at Bay State Cutting Die of Lynn where he was known for his attention to detail. A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather Daniels family was most important and he enjoyed providing for them. He could often be found fixing things around his home. He had an innate ability to adapt his lawnmowers, tractors and vehicles to fit his changing needs. His family would jokingly refer to this as Tinkhamizing. He was fun loving and caring, and always found time for his sons projects, from Little League to cars. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing in New Hampshire. Many a weekend were spent at the Israel River, in Jefferson, NH. Neighbors will, mostly, remember the familiar wave, from the kitchen window. He, truly, never met anyone that he didnt like. He was always ready to lend a hand and will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends. Surviving Dan in addition to his wife Sally with whom he shared 73 years of marriage is his son, Shawn Tinkham and his wife Patty of Danvers, MA, his grandson Shawn Daniel Foss and family, of Center Ossipee, NH and several nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Daniel S. Tinkham and brother of the late, Malcolm, Clarence, Wayne, Gerry, Gene and Gerald Tinkham, Jane Rioux and Phyllis Uccello. ARRANGEMENTS: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Daniels memory to the or the Epilepsy Foundation. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneral service.com.
Published in The Danvers Herald from May 14 to May 21, 2019