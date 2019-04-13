|
|
Earl William Clay, 93, beloved husband of the late Elisabeth Nichols Clay died peacefully on April 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Earl and Eva (Clement) Clay and a lifelong resident of Danvers, he was proud of being born and raised in the Port. He was a standout high school athlete on the undefeated 1941 Danvers Football Team and after the war he helped start the semi-pro Danvers Town Football Team along with a number of other returning WWII veterans from the 1941 team. He served for three years as a Corpsman in the US Navy in the Pacific Theatre. Upon returning from the war, he married his high school sweetheart Elisabeth Nichols and earned a B.S. degree in Physical Education from Springfield College. While lobstering for several years, he coached football and basketball for local High School teams before moving on to become a full-time teacher and administrator in the Danvers Public Schools for 35 years. He was an avid Scuba Diver for 40 years, actively diving until age 80 with his son and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and gardening with his wife of 71 years. Together for many years they tended several hundred tomato plants in their garden. He leaves behind a son Paul and his wife Jenny of Knoxville, TN and their three children, David, Allison and Meredith; a son John and his wife Cheryl of Danvers and their three children Melissa Rodolosi and husband John of Gloucester; Krista Murray and husband Scott of Danvers; John and his wife Heather of Danvers. In addition, he leaves five great grandchildren, Kate, Tessa, Rowan, Elizabeth, and Cora. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at for their thoughtful and caring service. At the request of the family, his services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B102, Danvers, MA 01923 or online at www.caredimensions.org. Arrangements are by C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., Danvers Square.
Published in The Danvers Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019