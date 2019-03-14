|
Mrs. Jean Voorhees Lewis, 95, beloved wife of the late Harvey Morse Lewis and a lifelong resident of the Town of Danvers passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Beverly Hospital. Born in Beverly, she was the daughter of the late Chester F. Voorhees and Mary (Thomas) Voorhees of Danvers highlands. Jean was pre-deceased by her brother, Robert L. Voorhees, who died at the age of thirty in an Eastern Airline Crash, and sister-in-law, Gene Lewis Sawyer formerly of Honolulu, Hawaii. Jean is survived by her four children: Patricia A. Upham and her husband Charles of Chichester, NH, Christine D. Brown and her husband Allan of Toledo, Ohio, Howard Adams Lewis and his wife Nancy Connors Lewis of Northfield, NH, and Sandra E. Fisher and her husband Peter of South Hamilton, MA., her seven grandchildren: Jonathan Adams Lewis of Aukland, N.Z., Diana Lewis of Cambridge, MA, Danielle Upham of Scotland, CT, Sarah Fisher and Benjamin Fisher of South Hamilton, MA, Ruth Fisher of Ipswich, MA and Elizabeth Davis and her husband Adam also of Ipswich. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Joan Crowley Voorhees of Salisbury, MA and niece Dawn C. Voorhees of Newburyport, MA and nephews Mark J. Voorhees and wife Jeanne of Vermont and Scott A. Voorhees and wife Dot of Florida, and several grandnieces and cousins. A 1941 graduate of Holten High School in Danvers, Jean served as the Secretary of the Class. She was a graduate of the Kathleen Dell School of Brookline, MA, and was employed by the Fiduciary Trust Co. of Boston for five years prior to her marriage. Mrs. Lewis was a 50 plus member of the Maple Street Congregational Church of Danvers, and enjoyed a long-time association with the Maple Street Church Womens Society, the Danvers Historical Society and the former Antique Study Group. She was an avid gardener, a former member of the Danvers Garden Club, and a member of the Essex County Horticultural Organization and the Essex Green Belt Association. A talented and enthusiastic amateur artist, Jean studied with Helen Van Wyk of Rockport for many years. She was a long-time active member of the Danvers Art Association and former member of the Lynnfield and Middleton Art Associations. She enjoyed pursuing many varied interests including nature and bird study, travel, x-country skiing, bowling, line-dancing and hiking throughout her lifetime. Mrs. Lewis especially enjoyed family get - togethers at the family cottage at Kingswood Lake, Brookfield, NH, where she was able to enjoy swimming, kayaking, and canoeing with the grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends. ARRANGEMENTS: At the request of the family, all services will be private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte 62) Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeans memory to , Attn: Office of Development, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or to a . To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneral service.com.
Published in The Danvers Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019