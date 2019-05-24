|
|
Michael W. Padgett formerly of Danvers MA passed away on May 10, 2019 in Manchester NH. After leaving Danvers Michael joined the US Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC where he was a parachute rigger with 82nd Airborne. He settled in N. Woodstock, NH where he loved the mountains. He is survived by his life partner of 30 years Patricia Blood and stepson Jason of N. Woodstock, two sons Lawrence and Timothy Padgett of Morehead City, NC and a stepmother Mary Padgett of Winter Haven Florida (formerly of Danvers). A service date will follow. He was buried at the VA Cemetery in Boscawen NH on May 22.
Published in The Danvers Herald from May 24 to May 31, 2019