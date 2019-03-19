|
Mrs. Miriam H. (Darcy) Parker Nee, 91 of Danvers, beloved wife of Paul Donald Nee with whom she shared 46 years of marriage and the late H. Glenfield Parker with whom she shared 23 years of marriage prior to his passing, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Chester Darcy and Ida (Martin) Bluestein. Raised and educated in Danvers, Miriam attended Holten High School and was a graduate of Salem High School. In her early years, Miriam worked with her husband Glenfield as a bookkeeper for Parker Chimney Company. At the time of his passing, she continued her education at Essex Agricultural School of Nursing and became a Licensed Practical Nurse where she worked at Beverly Hospital for nearly 24 years until the time of her retirement. In her retirement, Miriam dedicated her time to helping her son with his business at Cherry St. Fish Mkt in Danvers. A loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Miriams greatest inspiration was her family. She always had a positive attitude despite her health challenges; she continuously put others needs before her own. She had a passion for crocheting and generously gave away her gorgeous work to family members, neighbors, friends and different charities. She was proud of her craftsmanship and even won the Best in Show at the Topsfield Field Fair. A longtime resident of the Town of Danvers, Miriam filled her home and life with exciting events. For 65 years, Miriam along with her family, lived on the Danvers River where she was able to water ski, swim and watch the many birds and boats that went by throughout the day. A loyal Red Sox fan, Miriam never missed a game. She was a skillful bowler and was an active member for 2 different leagues. She enjoyed reading, dancing with her husband, playing cards and going to the casinos with her daughters. Her dedication and positive outlook portrayed in everything she did, she was a true inspiration and hero to all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends. In addition to her husband, Miriam is survived by her children; Wayne Parker and his fianc Kathy Minahan of Danvers, Darryl Parker and his wife Kathy of Danvers, Marlene Oster and her husband Robert of Danvers, Jeannine Parker and her companion Jay McDonough of Exeter, NH and Gail Parker of Ft. Pierce, FL, her step son; Patrick Nee and his wife Anna of Salt Rock, West Virginia, her 13 grandchildren; Ann-Marie, Michelle, Glen, Shannon, Kristin and Janelle Parker, Barry and Jeff Douglas, Kyle Donovan, Robert Oster, Lauryn Pierre and Jason and Kevin Fitzgerald, her 15 great-grandchildren; Jeffrey, Kayla, Nathan, Brett, Riley, Zander, Parker, Trey, Samantha, Ryder, Peter, Aidan, Sammy, Josh and Marina, her lifelong best friend, Eleanor Pietrini of Beverly and her beloved pet companion, Gizmo. She was the mother of the late Glenny Parker, sister to the late Chet Darcy and step-daughter to the late Myer Willie Bluestein. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Miriams funeral service which will be held in the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte. 62) Danvers on Friday, March 22nd at 11 A.M. Burial in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Danvers. Visiting hours on Thursday, March 21st from 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Miriams memory to the North East Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneral service.com.
Published in The Danvers Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019