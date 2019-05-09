|
Davis (Crane) Greene of Dover, Massachusetts, died peacefully at home after a long illness on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was 84. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her six children: Bill Greene (LeeAnn B. Greene) of Charlestown, MA, Bruce Greene (Jane Dutton) of Belmont, MA, Josie Greene (Glenn Asch) of Newton, MA, Winnie Greene (Pete Killelea) of Dedham, MA, Amy Greene (and the late Jennifer Polk) of Newton, MA, Leo Greene of Andover, MA. and 13 beloved grandchildren and a great granddaughter. Davis is also survived by her sister Winnie C. Mackey and brother-in-law William K Mackey of Woods Hole Massachusetts, nephews, Tim Mackey (Carol Lee Rawn) of Cambridge, MA., Cameron Mackey (Sue Mackey) of New Canaan, CT., and their children, former husband William C. Greene (Cathy Greene) of South Dartmouth, MA. and many cherished friends. Davis was born and raised in Dalton, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Bruce and Winnie Davis (Long) Crane. She attended Miss Halls School and Vassar College before marrying and moving to Dover Massachusetts where she raised her family and was engaged in local civic life. Davis was an exceptionally genuine person. She was exceedingly kind, generous and devoted to her family and friends. An avid reader, gardener and golfer, her greatest joy was time spent outdoors and at her home in Dover where she resided for 65 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00am at the Dover Church at 17 Springdale Avenue, in Dover, MA. followed by a reception at the familys home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pan Mass Challenge Team established in memory of her late daughter-in-law, Jennifer Polk: http://profile.pmc.org/TT0218 or to the Massachusetts .
Published in The Dover Press from May 9 to May 16, 2019