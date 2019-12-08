Home

Adam Dynowski, age 96 of Littleton and Groton passed away on December 6, 2019. Husband of the late Dorothy (Poole) Dynowski. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Emerle (Gary), Groton, MA, and Monica Smith (Michael), Botswana; his grandchildren, Stephen Smith, Herndon, VA, Emily Smith, Atlanta, GA, Brent Emerle and Taryn Emerle, Groton, his brother-in-law Rev. Stafford Poole, Perryville, MO; and his Polish relatives in Toronto. Family and friends gathered to honor and remember Adam for a period of visitation on Tuesday, December 10, from 9:30 -11 a.m. at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., Littleton. His funeral service followed at 11 a.m. Burial was private. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Meals on Wheels Minuteman, 26 Crosby Drive, Bedford, MA 01730 www.minutemansenior.org For online tribute and guest book visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in Eagle Independent from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019
