Alice "Peg" E. (Chaput) Kosciuszek, age 98 and a longtime Littleton resident, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton. She was the wife of 60 years of the late Thaddeus "Ted" S. Kosciuszek. Peg was born in South Natick on January 15, 1921, the daughter of Mark and Alice (Lavoine) Chaput. She was valedictorian of the Sherborn High School class of 1939. Peg worked as a merchandising assistant at Denison (now Avery) and also as a hostess at Ken's Steak House in Framingham before she married. Peg and Ted married on June 27, 1959 at St. Patrick's Church in Natick; they soon settled in Littleton where together they raised their loving family. Family was her focus; working hard to provide the best for her own children and grandchildren, maintaining close ties with her sisters' and brothers' families through the years, and very much enjoying the close personal relationships with many of her Littleton neighbors. In the 1970's Peg provided daycare services for some families in the local community. In September 1981 she started working at Sentry Insurance in Concord, MA in the subrogation unit and retired 18 years later at the age of 78. Peg was very active in the Saint Anne's parish community, serving as Prefect of the Sodality in 1972-73 and again in 1986-87. She also served as Vice Prefect, Treasurer, Corresponding Secretary and Recording Secretary over the years. Peg was a lector at St. Anne's as well. She was an active member of the Respect Life Ministry and enjoyed the annual parish baby shower event that benefited young mothers. Peg assisted with the religious education program in the 1970's by maintaining attendance records and encouraging those missing classes to participate. Peg always enjoyed being active. In her early years she could be found swimming at Farm Pond in Sherborn, canoeing, playing tennis, or skiing. She looked forward to the annual family vacation to Wells Beach, ME as well as occasional visits to Cape Cod and to Willard Brook in Ashby, MA. She passed her love of the "great outdoors" on to her children. In her retirement years she was a regular member of the Littleton Fitness Class until she was in her early 90's. She is survived by her loving children: Paul Kosciuszek and his wife Anna Ruef of Weare, NH, Joseph Kosciuszek and his wife Laurie of Georgetown, MA, and Marie Kosciuszek of Littleton; and her cherished grandchildren: Thaddeus, Alexander, Margaret and Rose. She is survived by her sisters: Doris Marston, Dolly Werner, Toni Musgrave, and Anne Baker. She was predeceased by her brothers: Roland, Omer and Edward; and her sisters: Emma Mulhall and Rita Estella. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Peg on Thursday, January 9, from 4:00-7:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., Littleton. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, at 10:00 am in St. Anne Church, 75 King St., Littleton. Burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, Littleton. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. badgerfuneral.com
Published in Eagle Independent from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020