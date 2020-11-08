Ann Bernadette (Fitzpatrick) Eno, a longtime resident of Westford, died peacefully on November 2, 2020, in her own bed, her children around her and a woodpecker tapping on her windowsill. Her last few days were joyful and brave, and in her wake, she leaves a trail of warmth and love. Born in New Rochelle, New York, on December 9, 1929, Ann loved being here and had a mission to leave the world even better than she found it. She painted picket signs in the barn; stood up to corporations and politicians; defended human rights, the environment and affordable housing; and threw birthday parties for her posse of friends. She kept her friends for life, and continually made new ones. She taught kids art, volunteered for Hospice, fed the homeless, distributed composters, and loved to skate on black ice at the cranberry bogs. When she was laid up after breaking her leg cross-country skiing, she taught herself how to play Beethovens 9th on the banjo. She got up early and woke everyone with the smell of French toast and bacon at her cabin in Vermont. She and her beautiful sisters and sisters-in-law raised a big, fun tribe of cousins. She was devoted to social justice and got into lots of "good trouble." She went to Nicaragua with Witness for Peace as an international observer. She was arrested with Ed Asner and Martin Sheen protesting the nuclear test site near Las Vegas. She organized the Concord Peace Vigil nearly 30 years ago, and its still happening every Friday morning. She loved going to Fenway Park, canoeing New England rivers, and telling you that you were "a bit of alright." Shed wake her kids in the middle of the night to come out and see the moon. She threw a wicked curve ball. She kept notebooks in her artful penmanship of things she heard on NPR that she wanted to remember. Shed be SO proud right now that she voted early this year. On her fridge is a magnet that says, "Its OK to wake up laughing." Ann was married to Arthur L. Eno, Jr. for 56 years and is survived by her three children, John, Madeleine and Will; one grandchild, Albertine; two step-grandchildren, Taylor and Brock; a great-grandchild, Lily; and many nieces and nephews. We are so grateful to John who looked after Mom at home the last five years. Hooray for you, Mom. Thank you for sharing your humor and soul with so many. Well love you forever. A memorial celebration will take place as soon as possible. Our mother truly loved trees. As a tribute, please consider a donation to One Tree Planted and plant a tree in the location of your choice (www. onetreeplanted.org
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15, 2020