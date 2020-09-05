Antonia L. (Ferrandi) Anselmetti, age 94, of Westford, formerly of Norwood, beloved wife of the late Alleandro J. Anselmetti. Survived by her son and daughter in law, Luciano J. "Lou" and Gail A. Anselmetti; three grandchildren, Andrea O'Toole and her husband Patrick, Jennifer Anselmetti, Michael Anselmetti; three great grandchildren, Ruby, Charlotte, and Jack; a sister and brother in law Franca and Enrico Simone; and a niece and nephew Christina Morabito, Alessandro Simone. Funeral Services were private. For condolences, please visit www.westfordhealy.com
