Antonia L. Anselmetti
Antonia L. (Ferrandi) Anselmetti, age 94, of Westford, formerly of Norwood, beloved wife of the late Alleandro J. Anselmetti. Survived by her son and daughter in law, Luciano J. "Lou" and Gail A. Anselmetti; three grandchildren, Andrea O'Toole and her husband Patrick, Jennifer Anselmetti, Michael Anselmetti; three great grandchildren, Ruby, Charlotte, and Jack; a sister and brother in law Franca and Enrico Simone; and a niece and nephew Christina Morabito, Alessandro Simone. Funeral Services were private. For condolences, please visit www.westfordhealy.com.

Published in Eagle-Independent from Sep. 5 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Healy Funeral Home
57 N Main St
Westford, MA 01886
(978) 692-6502
