Beatrice J. Resciniti
1928 - 2020
Beatrice J. Resciniti 92, of Acton, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday July 14, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Emil Resciniti. Beatrice was born in Newark, New Jersey on March 19, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Josephine (Barrese) Rotondi. She attended Newark State Teachers College and graduated with a degree in elementary school education in 1949. She taught elementary school until starting her own family. On July 4, 1953 she married her husband Emil Resciniti, with whom she later raised four children. They moved to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania in 1998 to be near their grandchildren. Beatrice moved to Massachusetts in 2018 into assisted living. Beatrice enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed her summers with her friends at the pool. Beatrice was an excellent cook and imparted these talents upon her children. She will be sadly missed. She is survived by her children; Andrea Resciniti of Littleton, Massachusetts, and her longtime friend David Mathewson, Mark Resciniti and his wife Carolyn of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Peter Resciniti and wife Vanessa of Atlanta, Georgia. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Emily, Andrea and Giulia, as well as her brother Alfred Rotondo of North Carolina and her sister Doris Rizzolo of New Jersey. In addition to her husband, Beatrice is sadly predeceased by her son Carl Resciniti. Services for Beatrice will be private. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beatrice's name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.

Published in Eagle-Independent from Jul. 18 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 17, 2020
I am lucky to have met Bea and Andrea even for such a short time. Bea always had a smile when she saw me in the office and it made my days at work so much better. Rest easy Bea, and my condolences to Andrea and the family.
Michael Patsos
Friend
