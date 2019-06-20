|
|
Brian E. Cone, 67 of York, ME and Littleton, MA passed away unexpectedly, Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born October 5, 1951 in Ayer, MA a son of the late Clinton and Kathleen J. (Knox) Cone. He leaves his wife of 35 yrs, Signe B. LaFrance; a son Kyle M. Cone of Portland, ME; a daughter Francesca L. Cone of York, ME; 2 brothers Kip Cone of York, ME and Thomas Cone and his wife Tina of Concord, NC; 2 sisters Kate Cone and her husband Pat Brancaccio of Waterville, ME and Joanne Cone of Devens, MA; nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of his Life at 11am on Friday, June 28th in the First Parish Federated Church, 150 Main Street, South Berwick ME. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Brians memory to the York Food Pantry, P.O. Box 180,York, Maine 03909. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www. lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Eagle Independent from June 20 to June 28, 2019