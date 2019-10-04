|
Carole Gosselin Hopper, age 84, went home to be with Jesus Wednesday afternoon, September 18, 2019 from St Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia, NH. Carole was born January 23, 1935 to Henry and Alvina Gosselin in Lowell, Mass. She grew up in Everett, MA and graduated from Everett High School in 1953. Carole played clarinet in the school band and was a member of the civil air patrol, as well as participating in cheerleading. She married Richard S. Hopper Sr. in 1957, later living in Clifton Park and Mechanicsville, NY where she worked for the Shenendehowa Central School District. Carole was a Pinkerton Security Guard for jockeys and the womens house at Saratoga Race Course and a Fire Policewoman for the Riverside, NY Fire Department. To be closer to family, Carole moved to the Lakes Region of NH in 1987. She was house mother for a shelter for abused women; a front desk clerk at the Gunstock Inn; and a tour guide at Castle in the Clouds. For many years Carole worked at the Alton Bay Christian Conference Center as an administrative assistant, as well as registrar for Camp Advenchur (Summer Camp) where she was beloved among the campers and staff and known as Aunt Bunny. Carole also worked at Twin Rivers Community Action Program in Tilton and ended her work career as an administrative assistant at the Community Action Program of Laconia. Carole truly loved the Lakes Region and enjoyed taking day trips with family and friends to a variety of places, such as cruising on the M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee and taking day trips to Castle in the Clouds, and Ellacoya State Park. Carole enjoyed playing Scrabble and Phase 10 with her grandchildren and bingo with her friends at Village Knolls 2. Carole also enjoyed helping her son and daughter-in-law with bridal shows and events for their business, Lakes Region Bride. Carole was a member of the Gilford Historic Commission and a volunteer for the Gilford Police Department, where she recently completed her second Gilford Police Citizens Academy. She had a natural curiosity and interest in other cultures and people, and was an active member of the New Hampshire Inter- Tribal Native American Council and participated in area Pow Wows. Carole is survived by her son, Richard Hopper, and his wife Kathi Caldwell-Hopper of West Alton, NH; and her daughter, Cathy Hopper Court, and her husband John Court of Littleton, MA; as well as a sister, Jacquelyn Flynn, of Winchendon, MA. She also is survived by grandchildren, Daniel Hopper of Durham, NH; Megan Hopper of West Roxbury, MA; Kevin Court of La Jolla, CA; Julia Court of Bozeman, MT and David Court of Littleton, MA and many nieces and nephews. Carole was blessed to have the support of friends, as well as family, during recent years. The family would like to say a special thank-you to Caroles neighbors at Village Knolls 2, where she lived from its opening in 2006 to 2019, as well as her friend, Belinda Cotton, and the staff at St. Francis Rehabilitation in Laconia, who provided exceptional care, giving the family peace of mind. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00 pm at Wilkinson Beane Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH using the Carriage House Entrance. A celebration of Caroles life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00am at Gilford Community Church, Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH. Interment will be in the adjacent Wixson Memorial Garden after the celebration. A reception will follow in the church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the New Hampshire Intertribal Native American Council (NHINAC), PO Box 7216, Gilford, NH 03247 memo: College Book Fund. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view, an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Eagle Independent from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019