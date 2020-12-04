Carolyn (Furbush) Webster, went to her eternal home, after gracefully waging an epic battle against multiple cancers, on Tuesday December 1, 2020. Born in Ayer on September 25, 1929, Carolyn was the only child of the late Avis (Barlow) and Luther Furbush. She was the loving wife of the late Bert Webster. She spent all but five years of her life on the homestead on Bulkeley Road. 2020 marks 101 years of the family there. It was a working farm as she grew up, with chickens for friends, draft horses to work the fields, and her horse, Star, to ride. She shared a love of horses and music with her nearby best friend Margie - their friendship stayed constant for 85+ years! In 2nd Grade, Bert Webster moved to Littleton. One day her mother picked Carolyn up from school and asked who the new boy was. Carolyn replied, "that's Bert Webster, and I'm going to marry him." Carolyn graduated from Littleton High School in 1947 and studied journalism at Becker Junior College, graduating as Valedictorian in 1949. She worked at Heffernan Press in Worcester for two years after college. Carolyn was the longest-tenured member of Littleton First Baptist church, having independently decided to make it her church home when she was just ten years old. She served as Administrative Coordinator, Church Moderator, Lifetime Deacon, and with Bert headed the Sunday School class for Grotonwood's New Day residents for many years. She also served on the regional and national American Baptist associations. She and Bert were married in the family home in 1951 and spent their first year in Great Falls, Montana, where Bert was stationed in the Air Force. Both only children, they wanted their children to have siblings, and valued family above all. Carolyn would never miss all the kids' parades, plays, concerts, sports, awards - continuing through three generations. Birthdays, holidays, vacations all hold special memories. Carolyn is survived by her children: Glenn Webster of Littleton, Dawn Gravlin (late husband David) of Littleton and their children, David Jr. (Erikka), Peter (Natasha), Jennifer (Billy) Hood, and Michael; Wayne and his wife Janetanne Hartley Trainor Webster of Littleton; Lynne and her husband Dale Swanson of Townsend and their children Lisa (Randy) Boyd, Dale Jr. (Jill), and Wendy (Jared) Swanson Wickman; and Lyle and his wife Gretchen Otting Webster of Littleton and their sons Devon and Micah. Carolyn is also survived by her great-grandchildren Phaedra, Morgan, David III, Taylor, Autumn, Peter Jr., Josie, Jillian, Dylan, Ryan, Lydia, Aurelia, and Jack; step-grandchildren Luke, Brooklynn, Kegan, Michaella, and Declan; and one great-great-grandson, Lincoln. Hospitality may have been Carolyn's greatest gift. She gave a home for her college friend, Mercedes, to bring her girls to as they waited for their father Aldo to be able to escape communist Cuba. The bond between the families was sealed for life. So many young men benefited from a stay in her home it got nicknamed "Boys' Town." They shared their beloved cottage on Prince Edward Island with so many visitors it earned her a Declaration from PEI's Premier as an Honorary Islander. Not to mention all the meals and holiday hosting and sharing food to church, even keeping treats handy for the grand-dogs, and so on... Bert and Carolyn loved travel and sightseeing, taking driving trips to the 48 contiguous states and all Canada's provinces. Trips to Alaska and Hawaii were given for their 50th anniversary. Many friends delighted to host them as they trekked. Being able to trace her ancestry to a 1639 arrival in America and two direct participants in the beginning of the American Revolution gave Carolyn a passion for history, and for telling stories through writing. She was a longtime curator of the Littleton Historical Society. Her knowledge of local history appeared in several articles in the Littleton Independent, later to be compiled in Littleton's commemorative books for its 250th and 300th Anniversaries. Her many church essays were assembled into "Musings of the Churchmouse," her PEI reflections in "Prose and Poetry of a Perennial Islander". She retained the lost art of letter writing as well, maintaining connections with friends and aunts, uncles, and cousins of her and Bert's extended family for decades. Funeral services were held for Carolyn at the Badger Funeral Home, Littleton on December 7, 2020. She was laid to rest at Westlawn Cemetery in Littleton. Donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to: First Baptist Church of Littleton, 461 King Street, Littleton, MA 01460 Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
