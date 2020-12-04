To the Webster family, I was distrbed by the sad news of Carolyn's passing, my condolences to you for the loss of a gentle soul. The world is poorer place with her gone. She was a kind, loyal and dependable friend to not only mom and dad but to our whole family for the better part of sixty years. She was unswerving in her faith and did many good things for the LFBC, almost always a few minutes late in arriving but never hesitant to stay after the service to serve wherever she could. She was an anchor for so many, not for any praise but because of her ability to recognize those who needed help and being willing to offer it with no strings attached. I know that both mom and dad felt the comfort of the bond with Carolyn on many occasions and greatly appreciated it. No fuss, just simple help to so many over the years, exemplifying the golden rule by her actions. Carolyn was true, humble and probably the best word to describe her; steadfast. Steadfast, that's a good word. Ivan MacInnis

