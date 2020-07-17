Atty. Charles P. Lessa, 79, a long time Littleton resident passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in Bedford, after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Dianne M. (Cosgrove) Lessa. Charlie was born in Boston and grew up Roslindale, MA. He attended English High School, Boston University, and Boston University School of Law, passing the Massachusetts Bar in 1965. Charlie joined the Army in 1966 serving as a JAG officer and Military Judge, he later served in Vietnam and earned both a Bronze Star and the rank of Captain. Charlie was gifted with a keen intelligence and a nearly photographic memory and as such was a font of legal knowledge. Charlie gave of himself generously, assisting fellow lawyers as well as acting as the Clerk of Court for the Ayer District Court and President of the local Bar Association. He was also Town Counsel for the Town of Ayer, serving with distinction in that office. After practicing law in Ayer as a sole proprietor, Charlie joined forces with Atty Carl A. Black under the name of Black and Lessa. Charlie continued to practice law until 2004 when, due to health concerns, he started the process of retiring. Charlie was an avid traveler enjoying many road trips, including 9 trips cross country, he was fortunate to be able to visit all 50 States and Puerto Rico! He also loved cruising where he was able to see many countries, including Australia, the place he visited for R&R while in Vietnam | he was excited to be able to return for another visit. In addition to his wife, Dianne, Charlie is survived by his son, Richard, his daughter, Valerie, and his sister, Adelaide and her husband, Joseph DePietro of FL. Charlie was predeceased by his brother, Paul and his parents, Americo and Angelina Lessa. A graveside service with military honors will be held for Charlie on Friday July 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's name to: Cornelia de Lange Syndrome Foundation, 30 Tower Lane, #400 Avon, Connecticut 06001. Arrangements under the care of the Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com