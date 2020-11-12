Claire Martin Root, Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and Sister. Claire M. Root, 93, passed away peacefully with her son at her side, holding her hand, on November 9, 2020. She was born in Lewiston, Maine on February 12, 1927, the daughter of Robert A. Martin Jr. and Shirlie Briggs Cole and was raised by her mother and Edwin Hemingway, her stepfather in Bath, Maine. Growing up in Maine, Claire had a wonderful childhood. She shared many wonderful memories of her time at Nannie Abbotts, growing up in a cold water flat and getting into mischief with her aunt Annabelle who was more like a sister to her. Claire owned her own dance studio, "Claire Martins School of the Dance" from age 18-27 in Lisbon Falls, Maine. The honor and delight she derived from her students and the wonderful professional relationships she built with them are apparent in the numerous studio photos that she collected over the years. In 1946, Claire met her future husband, Henry Root, of Jackson, Mississippi, when he was in the Navy during WWII. He was assigned to the destroyer, the Wilson DD847, which was being built at the Bath Ironworks in Bath, ME. They married on July 30, 1949 and were happily married for 61 years, living first in Maine, then Virginia, and then Massachusetts. Claire was a gardening enthusiast and was the president of the Littleton Garden Club for some time. She continued to find joy working in her own garden for many years. When she was 49, she earned a degree in business and took great pride in her work as a bookkeeper. Claire was always eager to volunteer and worked in the gift shop at Nashoba Valley Medical Center for many years. Her warmth and concern for others allowed her to connect with, and console, those visiting family members in the hospital. Always an avid quilter, Claire volunteered her skills to a quilting group, "Quilts of Valor" making and donating quilts for veterans. In addition, she created many beautifully original quilts as gifts for members of the family which are now wonderful family heirlooms. Claire was devoted to her family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a calm attitude. She leaves many wonderful memories of family trips to both Maine and Mississippi, as well as travels across the country with her children. She and Henry were also able to travel extensively in retirement. Family memories of holidays together will be cherished forever. Claire was predeceased by her husband, Henry Root, her aunt, Annabelle Bubar, and her sister, Doris Bickett. Claire leaves her brother, Lou Martin and his wife, Donna; her brother-in-law, Phil Bickett, her son, Jeff Root and his wife, Diane; her daughter, Julie Sawyer and her husband, Scott; her grandchildren, Zachary Root, Andrienne Root, Rebecca Root, Erika Sawyer, and Glen Sawyer; and her great-grandchildren Matt Root, Alliyah Root, Zuri Sawyer, and Jovienne Sawyer, and many nieces and nephews. She loved all of them so much. Claire will be greatly missed by many and will live on forever in the hearts of her loving family. Claires funeral will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA with all Covid protocols. A facemask is mandatory. Burial will follow in the North Cemetery, Holman Street, Lunenburg, MA. A calling hour will be held from 10:00 | 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Claires name to the Memory Unit at Leominster Crossings, 1160 Main Street, Leominster, MA 01453. Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www. masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
) John F. Masciarelli. Walter C. Taylor and Marissa A. Jenness, funeral directors.