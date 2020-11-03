Dale A. Lutz, age 71, a resident of Chelmsford, formerly of Waltham and Watertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Lowell, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Josephine M. (Cotoni) Lutz with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Dale was born on September 14, 1949 in Chelsea, MA, and was a son of the late Charles F. and Patricia (Goggin) Lutz Cornetta. His father passed away when Dale was 9 months old, and he was raised by his stepfather, the late George Cornetta. Dale was raised in Watertown where he graduated from Watertown High School with the Class of 1967. He met his future wife, Josephine Cotoni, in school and they were married in August of 1972, shortly after his graduation from Western New England College. Dale worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as an accountant for the Transportation Department for 37 years until his retirement in 2010. In his spare time, Dale enjoyed woodworking, doing repairs around the house, and using his tractor to mow the lawn and plow snow. He was well known as being friendly and he enjoyed a good conversation. Most of all, Dale cherished the time he spent with his beloved Josephine. In addition to his loving wife, Dale leaves several nieces and nephews. Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Dales name to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or glioblastomafoundation.org
