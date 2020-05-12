|
It is with great sadness that the family of David Michael Duggan announces his death on May 5, 2020 at the age of 71. Dave passed away in his home in Knoxville, TN after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with cancer. Surrounded by the family he loved and adored, Dave is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Connie, two daughters and their spouses Kelley (Brian) Sorrow, Ashley (Gordon) Southard, his sister Lorraine (George) Dulong, ten nieces and nephews, and the absolute lights of his life, his three grandchildren, Madeline, Brinley, and Fletcher. Dave was predeceased by his parents, Theresa and John Duggan and brother, John Duggan, Jr. Born and raised in Burlington, MA. Dave never met a stranger. Throughout his life he charmed everyone he met with his booming voice and roaring, unforgettable laugh, earning him the title of "Friendliest" by Burlington High Schools class of 1966. Never missing out on a good time with friends, its no surprise he met his wife, Connie, at a party at their Burlington apartment complex. The two enjoyed their first home in Maynard, MA before building their dream home on Sunny Meadow Ln in Westford, MA where they would live for the next 32 years and raise their 2 daughters. Daves love of family and fun was fueled by a tremendous and unparalleled work ethic. After driving for years at Raytheon, Dave was immensely proud of being the boss of his own food truck business, Kelleys Canteen. Dave always put people over profits | nourishing anyone who was hungry with good food, a kind word, a big smile, and that giant, boisterous laugh | regardless of their ability to pay. His home cooked meals drew crowds at the very sound of his horn as customers became confidants and life-long friends. Dave retired as a Teamster, Local 25 after decades driving for the movie division. Dave would delight us all with stories of sets and stars such as Donny Brasco, The Crucible and teaching Jimmy Fallon how to play poker on the set of Fever Pitch. Daves unwavering loyalty and intense focus spanned far beyond work and family. He was a life-long Pats fan (Brady's move to the Bucs might have killed him over cancer), knew the location of every Dunkin Donuts on the east coast to secure his daily coffee and when a golf course was built in Westford, he was first in line to be, quite literally, Butter Brooks #1 member. He played Texas hold em with a zest and depth that won him entry into the World Series of Poker tournament in Vegas, knew every single road in and around Boston like the back of his hand, and earned a self-declared degree in traffic reporting and meteorology as his lifes watch of and participation in both bad weather and backups tormented and enraged him to volcanic levels. Dave took pleasure in the simple - the hottest cup of coffee, the coldest beer, an early morning on the golf course and a late night at the card table. He loved spoiling his family on vacation, grabbing the check before you could, and telling bad jokes and long stories. The best of days included a Patriots win, a bowl of mint chocolate chip ice-cream and a floor full of toys, marking the bliss of time spent with his grandkids. While he will be deeply missed, Dave did not desire a somber funeral or mournful memorial. Instead, a celebration of life on a golf course will take place when we are able to gather. For now, honor Dave with a steaming cup of Dunkins, beer in a frosted mug, a bucket of balls at the range, or a bet placed in Vegas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Daves favorite charity, The Jimmy Fund at Jimmy Fund.org.
Published in Eagle Independent from May 12 to May 19, 2020