DeAnne Hawkins Kirven, 77, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed Nov. 11, 2020, after a sudden illness, surrounded by her loving family. DeAnne lived a full life and shared her many talents generously. A gifted seamstress, she felt that quilting was an art that she could pass on. She brought that vision to life by patiently working with her granddaughters at her side, teaching them to create their own colorful masterpieces. Many of those lessons took place at DeAnnes own Camp Grammie summer vacations. Her love for children did not stop with her own family. DeAnne was devoted to helping all babies and small children and donated her time to create teddy bears for Good Bears of the World and quilts for Project Linus. She also shared her handiwork with patients at Columbus Childrens Hospital. DeAnne had a career as a registered nurse, including many years working in neonatal care. She was also a 4-H member and leader in Tuscarawas and Cuyahoga counties and operated a home business designing and creating teddy bears. Her early work with 4-H led her to the love of her life, her devoted husband of 56 years, Dennis. The pair was in charge of boat safety at a 4-H camp in 1960 where they spent hours talking on the lakeshore and forged a bond that lasted a lifetime. Family was at the center of DeAnnes world, and she found her greatest joy in the time she spent with her children and her four granddaughters. She shared a deep bond with her Hawkins family members and her band of cousins throughout Tuscarawas County. This love fostered a strong interest in genealogy. As a proud coal miners daughter, DeAnne spent years researching the Hawkins, Kirven and Moorehead families. DeAnne followed her father and grandfather in their love of flowers and completed floral design school. She also loved the quiet of the snow and mountains. She was preceded in death by her parents, Laird and Dorothy Hawkins. Survivors include her husband, Dennis; her son, Dennis Mark (Kim) Kirven; granddaughters, Kaylea (George) Oley, Kelsea (Patrick) Gallagher; great-grandson, Jackson; her daughter, Denise (David Taylor) Kirven-Porter; granddaughters, Taylor (Drew) Mason and McCaryn Porter. Arrangements are under the care of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home. No visitation or services are currently planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, D.C. 20077 or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.