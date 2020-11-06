Eleanor E. 'Ellie' (Carey) Olson, 86, a longtime resident of Westford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Richard E. Olson with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. She was born on September 29, 1934 in Brighton, MA, and was a daughter of the late Paul and Gladys (Drew) Carey. Ellie was a graduate of Arlington High School with the Class of 1952, where she met her soulmate and future husband Richard. She studied stenography and became a secretary at New England Mutual after graduation. She also worked at McLean Hospital before moving on to work for Raytheon as a stenographer for a group of engineers. From there she was the parish administrator for Trinity Lutheran Church for 17 years before retiring early in 1992 to care for her first grandchild. Eleanor loved being a mother and a grandmother. She enjoyed making clothes and bedspreads for her daughters and granddaughters. She made bears, and crib quilts. She enjoyed watercolor painting with her husband and singing in the Trinity Lutheran church choir. Ellie was very spiritual and held a quiet but strong faith. She and her husband were speakers for the Lutheran marriage encounter group, and spoke around the country including St. Olaf College in MN. They took pilgrimages to see the Passion at Oberammergau, Germany. She and her husband wintered at Sun and Fun Motor Home Resort in Sarasota, FL. They enjoyed square dancing with the Westford Wheelers and Littleton Sixteen Footers. Ellie lived by her lists, organizing family life and especially the holidays. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family. In addition to her loving husband, Ellie leaves her children; Richard L. Olson and his wife Jean of Pelham, NH, John R. Olson and his wife Denise of PA, Sharon E. Spanos of Westford and her former husband Philip Spanos of Littleton, and Donna J. Olson of CA, her brother-in-law; Herbert J. Olson of NH and grandchildren; Nicole, Erik, Amanda, Sven, Erika, Jamie, Hillary, Yoda, and Onyx, and her sister; Jeanne Conneely and her husband Bert, her Godchild Danny, and her sister-in-law Carol Carey of ME. Eleanor is predeceased by her brother Paul J. Carey Jr., and siblings-in-law Roy A. Olson and his wife Sylvia, and Shirley Olson as well as Richards parents John and Ingeborg Olson. Visiting Hours were held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 4:00 | 7:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFRD. Funeral Services and Interment were held privately. Memorial Donations may be made in Eleanors name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 170 Old Westford Road, Chelmsford, MA. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORD FUNERALHOME.COM
