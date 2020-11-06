1/
Eleanor E. Olson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor E. 'Ellie' (Carey) Olson, 86, a longtime resident of Westford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Richard E. Olson with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. She was born on September 29, 1934 in Brighton, MA, and was a daughter of the late Paul and Gladys (Drew) Carey. Ellie was a graduate of Arlington High School with the Class of 1952, where she met her soulmate and future husband Richard. She studied stenography and became a secretary at New England Mutual after graduation. She also worked at McLean Hospital before moving on to work for Raytheon as a stenographer for a group of engineers. From there she was the parish administrator for Trinity Lutheran Church for 17 years before retiring early in 1992 to care for her first grandchild. Eleanor loved being a mother and a grandmother. She enjoyed making clothes and bedspreads for her daughters and granddaughters. She made bears, and crib quilts. She enjoyed watercolor painting with her husband and singing in the Trinity Lutheran church choir. Ellie was very spiritual and held a quiet but strong faith. She and her husband were speakers for the Lutheran marriage encounter group, and spoke around the country including St. Olaf College in MN. They took pilgrimages to see the Passion at Oberammergau, Germany. She and her husband wintered at Sun and Fun Motor Home Resort in Sarasota, FL. They enjoyed square dancing with the Westford Wheelers and Littleton Sixteen Footers. Ellie lived by her lists, organizing family life and especially the holidays. Most of all, she cherished the time she spent with her family. In addition to her loving husband, Ellie leaves her children; Richard L. Olson and his wife Jean of Pelham, NH, John R. Olson and his wife Denise of PA, Sharon E. Spanos of Westford and her former husband Philip Spanos of Littleton, and Donna J. Olson of CA, her brother-in-law; Herbert J. Olson of NH and grandchildren; Nicole, Erik, Amanda, Sven, Erika, Jamie, Hillary, Yoda, and Onyx, and her sister; Jeanne Conneely and her husband Bert, her Godchild Danny, and her sister-in-law Carol Carey of ME. Eleanor is predeceased by her brother Paul J. Carey Jr., and siblings-in-law Roy A. Olson and his wife Sylvia, and Shirley Olson as well as Richards parents John and Ingeborg Olson. Visiting Hours were held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 4:00 | 7:00 pm in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFRD. Funeral Services and Interment were held privately. Memorial Donations may be made in Eleanors name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 170 Old Westford Road, Chelmsford, MA. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORD FUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eagle-Independent from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Dear Olson Family, My heart is so full and my thoughts are with you as you grieve Ellie's death. I have such fun memories of being in your home and experienceing the love and laughter there, of your family's visits to the Conservatory to support Donna's performances, and of my most recent time spent with her in your home last winter. Even though she was not experiencing good health, she made sure to direct Dick to make tea/coffee and bring out the cookies! Her ready smile and sense of humor will be remembered. You are each in my thoughts and I will hold you in my heart as you move forward with her in yours. xxoo
Christine Little
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved