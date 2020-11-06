Dear Olson Family, My heart is so full and my thoughts are with you as you grieve Ellie's death. I have such fun memories of being in your home and experienceing the love and laughter there, of your family's visits to the Conservatory to support Donna's performances, and of my most recent time spent with her in your home last winter. Even though she was not experiencing good health, she made sure to direct Dick to make tea/coffee and bring out the cookies! Her ready smile and sense of humor will be remembered. You are each in my thoughts and I will hold you in my heart as you move forward with her in yours. xxoo

Christine Little

Friend