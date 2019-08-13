|
Ellen Hall daughter of the late Ralph & Margaret (OMalley) DelBuono, of Monument Beach, MA and Naples, FL passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on August 1st, 2019. She was 75. She grew up in East Cambridge, MA and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. She was also a graduate of UMASS Lowell. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years Francis N Hall, from Charlestown, MA. Their romance and partnership is an inspiration to many and provided joy to all that know them. He was steadfastly at her side all these many years. Beloved sister of Debra Graham (Daniel) of Littleton, MA and doting aunt to Colleen, Shawna, Todd and Brittany. Loving mother to Patricia Hall-Cloutier (Kris) Monument Beach, MA; Nancy Hall Heald (Paul) Lunenburg, MA and Francis R Hall world nomad. Ellen adored her sons-in-law and grandson-in-law, Joseph Heidinger. An attentive grandmother to John Mack of Merrimack, NH, Catherine Arruda (Joseph) of Dover, NH, Ellen Mack of Townsend, MA, and Maxwell Hall of Acton, MA. Ellen was also the proud Foster Mom to many children. She especially loved Michael and Debra Spinelli who spent many years with the family, both from Florida. Ellen and Francis moved to Littleton, MA to raise their children. They spent many happy years living on Long Lake and Nagog Hill Roads. She and her family were active members of St. Anne Parish. Ellen taught CCD and even had a special weekday evening class for the boys hockey team. While in Florida she was a parishioner of St. Finbarr Parish. Ellens career was quite accomplished. She worked for Genrad, Wang Labs and The Rockport Shoe Co. Her most recent and favorite employer was Tollot & C. Proprietors and dear friends Anna Pugiotto and Igor Tollot, Naples, FL & Longarone, Italy. Ellen was a mentor to many. Her work ethic and ability to be a strong leader affected the lives and careers of many. She loved so many people and the stories of her generosity, love and compassion could fill a book. In recent years her favorite hobby of crocheting, endowed many friends & family with beautiful and colorful blankets, hats and scarfs. She loved Chinese & Italian foods, wine and was always up for a party. Her tomato sauce was legendary as was her love for nice fresh bread! She loved her time with family and friends. When becoming a snow bird, she and Fran had the pleasure of renewing many Littleton friendships in Florida. The bond between the Budra & Clifford families is an unwavering testament to friendship and love. Her reconnecting with her cousin Ellen Nora Maloof was a great source of joy to her while living on Monument Beach. Ellen was part of the Anatomical Gift Program through Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Her thoughtful participation in this program will contribute to medical education and future medical care. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting a local Hospice program. Because of this beautiful service we can truly say that Ellen, who lived a huge, happy life was also able to die peacefully, with dignity and steadfast support. Religious services and memorial celebrations to be arranged in both MA & FL. Dates to be determined.
Published in Eagle Independent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019