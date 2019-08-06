|
Eve Caroline (Proto) Rempelakis, age 91, of Littleton formerly of Concord passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Care Dimensions Hospice Residence in Lincoln. She was the beloved wife of Emmanuel J. Rempelakis. Eve Caroline Proto was born in Somerville, MA on August 2, 1928 a daughter of the late Donato P. and Pearl H. (Merritt) Proto. She attended and graduated from Boston City Hospital Nursing Program. She had a fulfilling career as a Registered Nurse at Boston City Hospital, Cook County Hospital in Chicago and Methodist Hospital in Houston. Eve and Emmanuel eventually settled in Concord to raise their loving family together. While living in Concord she enjoyed playing tennis, cribbage, basketball, community plays and musicals, hiking, walking, was a member of the Concord Chorus and life member of Emerson Hospital Auxiliary. She also donated regularly to the Red Cross and a variety of other local charities as well as overseeing the nursery at St. Nicholas Church in Lexington. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she cherished the time with her family. She especially enjoyed holiday gatherings, birthday celebrations and graduations where she was surrounded by her loving family. Along with her husband Emmanuel she is survived by her loving children, John E. Rempelakis and wife Lynne Marie of Haverhill, Amy Davis and husband Scott of Natick, Julia Abruzzese and husband John of Littleton and Peter Rempelakis and wife Merle of Roslindale; her cherished grandchildren, Katherine Abruzzese, Emily Wallace, Jennifer Howley, Lisa Davis, Andrea Davis, Evan Davis Lianne Rempelakis, Jessica Rempelakis and Cyrus Rempelakis, her great-grandchildren, Thomas and Michael E. Wallace. She was predeceased by her brother Vincent Donato, Jr., sisters Antoinette and Gloria and her long-time friend Jean Cotton. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Eve on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am for a graveside service at Westlawn Cemetery, 7 New Estate Road, Littleton. A luncheon reception will follow. Donations in her memory may be made to: Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA. 02135 Arrangements under the direction of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral. com.
Published in Eagle Independent from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019