George C. Borrero, II, age 82, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer. For 34 years, he was the beloved husband of Kathy Waldron-Borrero. George was born in New York City on April 8, 1937, son of the late George C. Borrero and Aurea Lopez Borrero. Prior to his retirement, George worked in various human resources roles at Mattel, Inc. and Digital Equipment Corporation. He stayed active in retirement, first and foremost as a full-time dad. He also enjoyed teaching archery and playing pickleball and ping pong. George loved watching movies and laughing at the TV (or yelling at the TV during Patriots season). Recently, George joined the board of directors at the Cameron Senior Center in Westford. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Kathy, he is survived by his three children, G. Christopher Borrero, III, (and his fiance Kathryn S. Benedict) of New York City, Kellie Borrero of Boston, and Kristin Borrero (and her husband Josh Wilde) of Boston. At his request, a private celebration of Georges life will take place at the familys home in Maine at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Georges name may be made to the Friends of Cameron Senior Center, PO Box 2223, Westford, MA 01886. Arrangements are in the care of the J. A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, 57 N. Main St., Westford. To share your thoughts and memories of George, please visit www.healyfuneral home.com
Published in Eagle Independent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019