George Thomas Schneider was born on March 4th, 1937, in Amsterdam, New York, and passed away peacefully with his family at his side in Ithaca on December 15th, 2019. It is difficult to describe the richness of what happened in between. George was many things to many people: he was a son, a brother, a husband, a father, and a grandfather. In parallel, he was an athlete, a naval officer, an engineer, a CFO, a CEO, a Board Member, a craftsman and a volunteer. Into each of these roles George poured his heart, his intellect, his creativity and his energy in equal measure, and with all of this made the world around him a better place. Growing up, George played baseball (he could still crush a fastball into his 60s) and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout | and met his beloved wife Bobbie. They both attended Cornell University, which became a central part of their lives. Following graduation they married, and George entered the Navy as a submariner | his first job, and the one that exceeded all others in the stories told around the Thanksgiving table. Wanting to be present for his family, he transitioned to a long and successful business career that took them to Glens Falls, New York and then to Westford, Massachusetts, where they lived for 20 years and raised three boys. In his business life he made the most of his opportunities, taking a company public as CFO, serving as President of a company within Smiths Industries portfolio, and ultimately owning and running his own business in New Jersey. He and Bobbie planned to return to Ithaca to retire, and as he considered this phase George found a wonderful opportunity. He was named the founding President of Cornells Business Innovation Center, a venture which led to fifteen years teaching a course in entrepreneurship with Cornells S.C. Johnson School of Business. This was both a great job and a chance to be a part of the Cornell community that he dearly loved. The return to Cornell and Ithaca brought new friends, lectures, sailing, birdwatching, long walks, and many, many sporting events: in Cornells long history, there have been few more dedicated fans. This phase also provided the time for many other passions. George was an accomplished woodworker who made everything from stunning Grandfather clocks, to furniture, to jewelry boxes, to armies of hand-carved Santas. He devoted time to many charitable endeavors, serving on the board of the Racker Center and Ithaca Reconstruction Home (now Beechtree), as well as devoting time to Rotary and to the First Congregational Church of Ithaca. George was a great skiier, an unfortunate golfer, and a dedicated and reliable friend. He loved Cape Cod, enjoyed all four seasons, and battled endlessly with squirrels in his birdfeeders. Throughout this wonderful journey he set an example of a life well and honorably lived. He invariably treated others as he | or anyone | would want to be treated: with respect, care, and generosity. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years Bobbie Schneider, his younger brother Dick, his three sons Greig, Glenn and Eric and their wives, and nine grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the in remembrance of George. A memorial service will be held next spring.
Published in Eagle Independent from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019