Gloria L. Bowles, 81, of Chelmsford, MA died at home of Amyloidosis on Monday, November 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was married to John R. Bowles with whom she celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on August 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Pierce H. Laudermilch and Kathryn E. (Garman) Laudermilch of Lebanon, PA. Born in the shadow of the Great Depression on June 16, 1939, Gloria developed the strength and resilience that would characterize her life. She attended a one room schoolhouse and later graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1957. Through sheer determination she was the first of her family to attend college, graduating from Penn State University with a B.A. in Home Economics. Gloria was a natural teacher and spent her career teaching high school Home Economics in Lawrence and Chelmsford, MA. She retired from Chelmsford Public Schools in 2006, and post-retirement was active at the Chelmsford and Westford Senior Centers. Gloria was a dedicated mother and grandmother and a loving caretaker to her friends. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, and gardening and she derived great joy sitting on her porch, enjoying her flower beds, attending local musical theater, and above all, spending time with family. Besides her husband, she is survived by her son Randy and Deb Boles of Chelmsford, MA, her daughter Bethany and James Plath of Sudbury, MA and 4 grandchildren Chase Boles, Hunter Boles, Holden Plath and Hallie Plath. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Glorias honor to the Chelmsford Senior Center at 75 Groton Road, North Chelmsford, MA 01863. FUNERAL NOTICE ( DAYS ) BOWLES Gloria L. Bowles of Chelmsford, MA died November 23, 2020. Visiting hours Wednesday, December 2, 2020 3:30 to 7:30 P.M. at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. There will be a Celebration of Life, at a date that is to be later determined. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com