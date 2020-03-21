|
Gloria Morrison Cantor, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Westford. Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Gloria was the daughter of Abraham and Hannah (Feldman) Morrison and lived over 65 years in Queens and Boca Raton before recently moving to Westford. Gloria is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Irwin G. Cantor. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughters, Joanne Derr and her husband, Alan of Westford, Cathy Cantor and her partner, Brian Trembley of Boulder, CO and Debi Cantor - Sternin and her husband, Steve of Bridgewater, New Jersey; three grandchildren, Devin Cantor - Sternin, and Cameron and Gabriel Derr; several nephews and nieces. Besides her husband and parents, Gloria is predeceased by her sisters, Edyth Kayn and Frances Freiberger. Gloria graduated from James Madison High School in Brooklyn, New York, and was an active member of Bay Terrace Garden Jewish Center in Queens and its Sisterhood and was a lifetime member of Hadas sah. She was proud of her heritage and possessed a strong Jewish identity. Gloria was social by nature and will be remembered for her generosity, sense of humor, style and grace, many lifelong and devoted girlfriends. First and foremost, Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. A graveside service will be held privately at Beit Olam Cemetery in Wayland. Due to the global pandemic, Shiva will be held by Zoom; the family will send the link. An event celebrating her life will be held at later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Walk to End Alzheimers, Team G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria! in Massachusetts - Team G-L-O-R-I-A Gloria! To leave a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.milesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Eagle Independent from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020