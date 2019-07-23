|
Gunnar M. Reslow, 87, of Venice, FL passed away July 7, 2019. Born in Lowell, MA, he resided in Chelmsford for 55 years before moving to Venice in 2016. He was widowed and lost his beloved wife, Jean of 57 years. Born on April 15, 1932, and was the eldest son of the late Carl H. and Mary (Gizas) Reslow. He is survived by his three loving children, daughter, Heidi of FL, sons Brian (wife Elaine) of NH and Wayne (wife Rita) of MA, two grandchildren, Madison L. and Devin M., his brother, Frederick C. of MA, and many nieces and nephews. He was also the grandfather of the late Christopher M. Reslow, and the brother of the late Edith E. Gustavson. Gunnar graduated from Lowell High School. He proudly served our nation in the U.S. Navy Services as a Guided Missileman First Class Petty Officer (1953-1957) during the Korean War. He studied at Harvard and MIT, and received his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Lowell Technological Institute. His education contributed to his entrepreneurial spirit. He was President of BIZI International and Templer Systems for over 30 ye- ars prior to his retirement. Gunnar was a devoted husband, family man, and generous to all who knew him. He and Jean traveled the world and treasured their friends in a wide social network. Best described as a Renaissance Man, Gunnar was an avid reader, wine connoisseur, enjoyed fine dining, and the arts. He regularly attended the symphony, opera, concerts, silent film, theatre, and solo organist performances. He was a philanthropist and supported many non-profit organizations throughout his life. The service will be held at the Radisson Conference Center in Chelmsford on Wednesday, August 7 at 10:00am followed by interment at Pine Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gunnars memory to Tidewell Hospice, Attn: Philanthropy, 5595 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Eagle Independent from July 23 to July 30, 2019