Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Pyrro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. Pyrro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen E. Pyrro Obituary
Helen E. (Christofferson) Pyrro, 91, of Groton, formally of Acton, passed peacefully on November 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William R. Pyrro; her parents Edwin H. and Gladys A. Christofferson; and three of her sisters, Jacklyn, Mildred, and Margie. She is survived by her sons Wayne Pyrro and wife Nancy of Littleton, and Randall Pyrro and wife Cathy of West Springfield; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a sister Sandra L. Taylor of Acton. Mrs. Pyrro grew up on the family farm in South Acton, was a member of the South Acton Congregational Church, and operated her own business, The Village Stylist in West Acton for about 10 years. Visiting hours are Sat. Nov. 23rd from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. with the funeral service following at 11:30 A.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Burial is in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Mrs. Pyrro's name to the Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 W. Cummings Park, Suite 3100, Woburn, MA. 01801.Please visit her memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com for directions & to leave condolences.
Published in Eagle Independent from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -