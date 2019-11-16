|
Helen E. (Christofferson) Pyrro, 91, of Groton, formally of Acton, passed peacefully on November 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, William R. Pyrro; her parents Edwin H. and Gladys A. Christofferson; and three of her sisters, Jacklyn, Mildred, and Margie. She is survived by her sons Wayne Pyrro and wife Nancy of Littleton, and Randall Pyrro and wife Cathy of West Springfield; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and a sister Sandra L. Taylor of Acton. Mrs. Pyrro grew up on the family farm in South Acton, was a member of the South Acton Congregational Church, and operated her own business, The Village Stylist in West Acton for about 10 years. Visiting hours are Sat. Nov. 23rd from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. with the funeral service following at 11:30 A.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111) Acton. Burial is in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Mrs. Pyrro's name to the Compassionate Care Hospice, 800 W. Cummings Park, Suite 3100, Woburn, MA. 01801.Please visit her memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com for directions & to leave condolences.
Published in Eagle Independent from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019