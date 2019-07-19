|
Joan A. (Corbett) Geldart, of Ayer and a former longtime Littleton resident passed away unexpectedly at home on July 14, 2019. She was 76 years old. Joan was born on September 23, 1942, a daughter to the late George and Evelyn (Nowlin) Corbett. Joan was raised in Arlington and later moved to Littleton where she raised her family. She was employed for many years as a Certified Nurse's Assistant at Newbury Court in Concord and in her spare time could be found gardening and cooking. She was especially known for her signature spaghetti sauce. Joan enjoyed board and card games, such as scrabble, cribbage and whist and had a traditional victory dance after a whist win. Joan loved a bargain and could often be found scooping up deals at the Dollar Store. Above all, family was paramount in Joan's life and she devoted her life to her children, siblings, nieces and nephews. Over the years she made many memories with family at Wells Beach and Ogunquit in Maine; places that were near and dear to her heart. She was loved by all who met her and came to know her feisty personality. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her two children; Peter Geldart, Jr. of Ayer and her daughter Terry Geldart and her partner Megan Kolman of West Roxbury, as well as her grand dog Jack and grand kitty Oprah. Joan is also survived by her brother Joseph Corbett. She was sadly pre-deceased by her brother Donal Corbett and sister Donna Armstrong. All family and friends are invited to honor and remember Joan at a graveside service which will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Westlawn Cemetery, 7 New Estate Road Littleton, followed by a celebration of Joan's life immediately after the service at Il Forno Restaurant, 529 King Street, Littleton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lowell Humane Society, 951 Broadway St, Lowell, MA 01854 Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Eagle Independent from July 19 to July 26, 2019