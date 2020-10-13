1/
John L. Saball
John L. Saball, 70, of Groton, passed away on October 10, 2020. He was the husband of Claudia (Dubey) Saball. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his sons; Justin and his wife Deborah of Anthem, Arizona and Andrew and his wife Mairi of Groton. He is also survived by his siblings; Peggy Ford and her husband Ed of Westford, Bill and his wife Louise of Gardner and Alan and his wife Angela of Fitchburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Jake, David, Scott and Emma, children to Justin and Deb; Andrew, Michael and Aiden; step-grandsons Colin and Griffin; and adoptive granddaughter Olivia, children to Andrew and Mairi. Jack was sadly predeceased by his brother, Joey. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Jack for a period of visitation on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 4pm-7pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 45 School Street, Groton. Please utilize face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines. His funeral service will be private, but can be accessed through the Funeral Home website on Thursday October 15, 2020 at 11am. Interment with Military Honors in Groton Cemetery will also be private. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, GROTON. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. badgerfuneral.com

Published in Eagle-Independent from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
