Joyce I. (Nichols) Prees, 92, a longtime resident of Georgetown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Billerica Crossings, Billerica. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth A. Prees with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage in March. She was born in Birmingham, England, on May 28, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Charles and Emma Nichols. Joyce immigrated to the United States in 1967 with her husband and son and settled in Georgetown in 1969. She worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in England and then in the Georgetown area. She was a member of the Creative Crafters and a local candlepin bowling league. Joyce enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and watching the wildlife in her backyard. She was also an avid card player with a circle of close friends. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family including vacations in Florida with her grandsons and visiting with her sisters and other family from England and Canada. In addition to her loving husband, she leaves her son Ian Prees and his wife Holly of Chelmsford, her grandsons; Evan, Cameron, and Bennett Prees, and her sister Betty O'Sullivan of Evesham, England. Sadly, she is predeceased by her siblings; Bennett, Stan, and Doris Nichols, Joan Bell, and Marion Hayes. Services and Interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences please visit CHELSMFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Eagle Independent from July 9 to July 16, 2019