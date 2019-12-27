Home

Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Kenneth A. Prees, 89, a longtime resident of Georgetown, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at High Pointe House in Haverhill. He was the beloved husband for 63 years of Joyce Ivy (Nichols) Prees who passed away in July. He was born in Birmingham, England, on January 29, 1930 and was a son of the late Rupert A. and Kate (Gradwell) Prees. Ken served in the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy in the 1950's. He immigrated with his wife and son to the United States in 1967 to work for General Electric, first living in Lynn, then settling in Georgetown in 1969. He worked as a machinist, toolmaker, and shop manager with various Cape Ann employers. Ken was a Past Master of the Charles C. Dame Masonic Lodge in Georgetown. He was active with the Council on Aging as a driver for Northern Essex Elder Transport. Ken was a motoring enthusiast who enjoyed working on classic English motorcycles and cars alongside his son, Ian. Since moving from Georgetown in 2018 Ken resided at Billerica Crossings, Summer Place, and most recently, Chelmsford Crossings, where he has many friends among the residents, staff and caregivers. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Merrimack Valley Hospice, who cared for him for several months. Donations may be sent to 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. He leaves his son Ian Prees and his wife Holly of Chelmsford, grandsons; Evan, Cameron, and Bennett Prees, and a sister-in-law, Bette Prees of Birmingham, England. He was sadly predeceased by his brother, Rupert and sister Kath Wilson. Services and Interment will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORD FUNERALHOME.COM and Find us on Facebook.
Published in Eagle Independent from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
