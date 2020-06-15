Lawrence F. Tobiason
Lawrence F. of Westford, formerly of Winchester, passed away on June 12, 2020. Husband of the late Barbara A. (Griffin) Tobiason. Devoted father of Jennifer Martin and her husband Brad of Plymouth, MN, Sarah Bjorkman and her husband Magnus of Arlington, and Jessica Tobiason and her husband Josh Bluestein of Westford. Morfar to Andrew, Ben & Thomas Martin and Tobias & Jacob Bluestein. Brother of Karl, Dick, Ed, and the late Ken. Due to COVID restrictions, burial will be private. Memorial and celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Marks Episcopal Church, 75 Cold Spring Road, Westford, MA 01886 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift. For further information, please see full obituary at www.lanefuneral.com. Lane Funeral Home Winchester 781.729.2580

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eagle-Independent from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Funeral Service, Inc
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
