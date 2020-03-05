|
Lawrence G. "Larry" Gould, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at All American Assisted Living Facility in Londonderry, NH. He was the beloved husband of the late June E. (Marsh) Gould who died in 2016. He was born in Enfield, MA on June 18, 1918 and was a son of the late Charles E. and Winnifred (Bolivine) Gould. Larry was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during WWII. Prior to his retirement in the 1980's, he was employed as an electrical engineer for Raytheon Corp for many years. He was a former member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Larry had a fascination with antique cars and belonged to several auto clubs, including the Ford Club, NEMAC, Brass & Gas Vintage Cars and the Pierce Arrow Society. Larry is survived by his sister-in-law Sharon Crowell and her husband, David of Hudson, NH who have cared for Larry since the passing of his wife, June in 2016, sister-in-law Deborah Marsh LaBreck of Plymouth, brothers-in-law; William Marsh and his wife Lynn of Newport News, VA, and Jon Marsh and his wife, Karen of Plymouth, MA and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 242 Boston Road, Chelmsford on Monday, March 9th at 11:00 am for a Memorial Service. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 242 Boston Rd., Chelmsford, MA 01824 or Brookhaven Hospice, Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 105, Bedford, NH 03110. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. For online condolences visit Chelmsford FuneralHome.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in Eagle Independent from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020