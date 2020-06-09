Leo T. Daly, beloved husband of Ann (MacKissock) Daly, passed away peacefully at his Westford residence surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was 87 years old. Born in Lowell on March 4, 1933, he was a son of the late Leo M. and Nora A. (Linehan) Daly. Leo grew up in Lowell and graduated from Keith Academy. He and Ann were first introduced by a mutual friend when they were freshman. They were married on October 10, 1954 at the Sacred Heart Parish in Lowell. He and Ann moved their family to Westford in 1970. Leo was a firefighter for the City of Lowell, serving as a tillerman on Ladder 3. He then worked for several years as a construction supervisor for Cumberland Farms, traveling throughout New England. He later moved on to becoming a building commissioner for the city of Lowell and then the town of Andover, before finally coming home and retiring as the building commissioner for the town of Westford. Leo was the ultimate handyman and always had an ongoing woodworking project. Leo also loved to drive everywhere. His mystery rides with family always ended always ended at the beach. Sunday dinners were legendary at Ann and Leos house. Their favorite time together was always with their children, grandchildren, great - grandchildren, extended family and friends around them. The Daly house was always full of family and friends. Leo was willing to help anyone and preferred to work behind the scenes without fanfare. He will be remembered as being one of a kind. Leo was a faithful communicant of St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish in Westford. Surviving him besides his wife Ann, with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage, are his seven children and their spouses; Timothy Daly of Virginia Beach, VA, Cynthia and Carl Herrmann of Chelmsford, Ma, Thomas Daly of Derry, NH, Susan Daly of Westford, Ma, Mary and Bernard Meyler of South Yarmouth, Ma, Steven and Lorie Daly of Port Orange, FL, Brian Daly and Julie Wilson of Tyngsboro, Ma; Twelve grandchildren: Sean Daly, Jason Daly, Erin Mauro, Beth Condley, Christopher Herrmann, Audrey Daly, Katelyn Andreopoulos, Lindsay Lemire, Ben Meyler, Ian Daly, Zachary Lawrence and Joseph Daly; thirteen great grandchildren; two brothers: William Daly of Lowell, James (Karen) Daly of Stoneham; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the sister of the late Patricia Ready. Due to current gathering restrictions, funeral services for Leo will be private and a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. For condolences, please visit westfordhealy.com.
Published in Eagle-Independent from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.