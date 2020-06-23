Linda R. Sellier
Linda R. Sellier, 81, of Stow, former longtime resident of Sudbury, died June 18, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. Beloved wife of Bert C. Sellier; Loving mother of Greg Natterstad; Cherished stepmother of Randy, Paul, John and Mark Sellier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on June 24th at 11a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima, 160 Concord Rd, Sudbury. Burial will be private. The family requests no flowers at this time. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com

Published in Eagle-Independent from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
9784435777
