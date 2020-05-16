|
Marjorie athleen Mason, 99, passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley in Littleton on May 14th, 2020. She was born in 1921, at home in Barrow-in-Furness, England to James and Edith McMullen. She would often regale family and friends with stories and adventures from her youth and young adulthood in England. It was during World War II n England that Marjorie met the love of her life, Bernard. They were married in Manchester, England. Marjorie came to the US as a war bride shortly after the war ended. s a young wife, Marjorie started her new life in the US in Providence RI, moving over time with her husband and hildren to Dumont NJ and, and later, to Binghamton NY. One of her proudest moments was becoming a US citizen. In Binghamton, she raised 3 children and lived there until her retirement. Later, they settled in Littleton, MA, to be closer to their youngest daughter and family. Marjorie was a talented homemaker and incredible cook known for making creative heart healthy meals and wonderful pie crusts. Marjorie and Bernard loved to travel, enjoying many trips back to England visiting churches and landmarks and retracing family footsteps. Although they loved New England, they also relished their trips to California and Utah to visit family and dear friends. Throughout her life, Marjorie found it easy to make friends and always enjoyed social engagement and conversation. Marjorie was well loved by her friends in the Littleton Social Group and the ladies knitting and sewing groups at the Congregational Church of Littleton. She was an expert seamstress, knitter, crocheter, and quilter. She enjoyed making garments for family, friends, and those less fortunate. Marjorie had a passion for reading mysteries, watching old movies, and caring for her cat, Lucy. She enjoyed an active lifestyle especially her walks down the lane and, for many years, her yoga. Marjorie was a woman of great emotional strength, resiliency, and character. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and adored grandmother. There was nothing more important than her family and friends, who will never forget the fond memories of her over the years. They were always her highest priority. She will forever be close to her family in the cherished memories she leaves behind. She will never be forgotten. Marjorie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Jennifer E. Mason (John E. Van Kirk, MD), Valerie S. Mason, and son, Derek T. Mason, PhD (Hea-Young Kim), as well as her 3 grandsons Brenton Galliher, Colby Galliher, and Ben Mason A special "Thank You" to all the staff who helped her at home and at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley who adored Mom and did so much for her. They are the true heroes! Arrangements have been entrusted to the Badger Funeral Home in Littleton. A private graveside service for family is planned at Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations could be made to the Congregational Church, 330 King St., Littleton, MA 01460.
