Mary J. Bolger, age 90, of Littleton passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Colonel John M. Bolger. Mary Josephine Calhoun was born on September 1, 1928, daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Calhoun. Raised and educated in Pensacola, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia, she graduated from Fulton County high school and matriculated at the University of Georgia, studying art. She married John Bolger on July 20, 1950 and immediately started a family while frequently moving household around the country as John served with the United States Air Force. Retiring in the 1970's, Mary and John settled in Littleton. Mary was a devoted wife and mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and cherished time with her family. She was a talented artist, and her paintings were in the American Primitive style. She also handmade hundreds of dolls of all styles with an emphasis on Victorian and colonial details. Mary was also talented in needlework and used this ability in creating extraordinarily detailed samplers and each piece of her doll clothes. She loved crossword puzzles and always finished the New York Times puzzles in near record speed. She possessed a quick and playful sense of humor that was always leavened with love and that never failed to delight or to put people at their ease. She was a consummate homemaker, and her friends and guests loved her decorating and her hospitality. Mary was an extremely gracious and generous soul, and her chief delight in life were children, both her own and any others she might happen to meet. She made contributions to charities each and every month, with an inclination toward organizations in the service of children. She had an affinity for charities involved in feeding or healing children. She derived great satisfaction from her donations of her handmade dolls to patients at Children's Hospital. She is survived by her children: John Bolger and wife Lorraine of Cape Coral, FL, Patrick Bolger and wife Nancy of Holliston, Margaret Matthews and husband Edward of Groton, Kathleen Bolger of Suffern, NY, Michael Bolger of New York, NY, Maureen Woods and husband Keith of Littleton and Paul Bolger of Cambridge, as well as her grandchildren - Joshua, Gaelan, Benjamin and Devin Bolger, Nicholas Mathews, Theresa, Sarah and Hannah Woods and Dixie Duggan, and her great-grandchildren, Jack and Sam. She was predeceased by her brother George Calhoun and sister Elizabeth Frosio. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Mary on August 20th at 10:00 a.m. for her funeral mass at St. Anne's Church, 75 King St., Littleton. Burial will be private. Donations in her name may be made to: Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115, http:// giving.childrenshospital.org/ Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
Published in Eagle Independent from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019