Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
107 North Main Street
Westford, MA
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
St. Catherine Cemetery
20 Pine Ridge Road
Westford, MA
Norman B. Rinehart Obituary
Norman B. Rinehart, 89, a Westford resident, formerly of Somerville, NJ, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Frances, father of Mary and her husband Tony, Ann and her husband Thomas and Bill and his wife Anne; grandfather of Amy, Matthew, Andrew and Tim; son of the late Fred and Ethel; brother of the late Ellie Becci. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, the pride and joy he had for his home, the delight he took in a simple joke and his beloved blue miata. SERVICES - It being his request, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Normans Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, Dec. 7, at 9:00 AM in St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 N. Main Street, Westford. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery, Westford. For directions or condolences, please visit www.healy funeralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the J.A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, 57 N. Main Street, Westford.
Published in Eagle Independent from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019
