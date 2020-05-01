Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kayajan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Kayajan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Kayajan Obituary
Patricia Ann (Sullivan) Kayajan, age 86, of Middleborough, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Bridges by Epoch in Nashua, New Hampshire. Born in Middleborough, she was the daughter of the late John and Amelia (O'Regan) Sullivan. Pat was well known, very active, and always willing to help anyone in need. For a few years, she was a substitute teacher in the Middleborough Public Schools. Pat also worked as a social worker, always offering her assistance. Her hobbies included shopping for antiques and making bread and butter pickles. Pat was a loving and caring mother and a very proud grandmother. She will be missed by many. Pat was the beloved wife of the late Charles Kayajan; loving mother of Thomas Kayajan and his wife Barbara of Westford, James Kayajan of Knightstown, Indiana and Nancy Steitz, and Fr. Daniel Kayajan, C.S.C. of Tampa, Florida; proud grandmother of Jared Kayajan; dear sister of the late Ethel Clifford, MaryLou Wonder and Henry Sullivan. Funeral and interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the Bridges by Epoch at Nashua, 575 Amherst Street, Nashua, NH 03063. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in Eagle Independent from May 1 to May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -