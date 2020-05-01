|
|
Patricia Ann (Sullivan) Kayajan, age 86, of Middleborough, died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Bridges by Epoch in Nashua, New Hampshire. Born in Middleborough, she was the daughter of the late John and Amelia (O'Regan) Sullivan. Pat was well known, very active, and always willing to help anyone in need. For a few years, she was a substitute teacher in the Middleborough Public Schools. Pat also worked as a social worker, always offering her assistance. Her hobbies included shopping for antiques and making bread and butter pickles. Pat was a loving and caring mother and a very proud grandmother. She will be missed by many. Pat was the beloved wife of the late Charles Kayajan; loving mother of Thomas Kayajan and his wife Barbara of Westford, James Kayajan of Knightstown, Indiana and Nancy Steitz, and Fr. Daniel Kayajan, C.S.C. of Tampa, Florida; proud grandmother of Jared Kayajan; dear sister of the late Ethel Clifford, MaryLou Wonder and Henry Sullivan. Funeral and interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the Bridges by Epoch at Nashua, 575 Amherst Street, Nashua, NH 03063. For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in Eagle Independent from May 1 to May 8, 2020