Richard Patrick McLarney, 91 of Chelmsford, MA, passed away Sunday, May 17 at Lowell General Hospital. He was the husband to Judith A. (Hatch) McLarney with whom he would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on June 8, 2020. Born in Dracut, MA, he was the son of the late Cornelius and Ethel (Myers) McLarney. He graduated from Dracut High School with the class of 1947 and furthered his education, earning his Bachelors Degree in mathematics from Boston College. Mr. McLarney proudly served with the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Mitre Corp and Raytheon as a systems engineer. He was a communicant of Saint Mary Church in Chelmsford. Richard and his wife Judy were members of the Chelmsford Alpine Square Dancers, Chelmsford Alpine Bowlers and enjoyed playing golf, and summering on both Plum Island and Booth Bay Harbor. He was the husband of the late Noreen (ORourke) McLarney who passed away in 1979, and the brother of the late Cornelius McLarney, Francis McLarney and Mary Lou Corbin. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael McLarney and his wife Cheryl of Newport, RI, Richard McLarney and his wife Martha of Lowell, MA, Steven McLarney and his wife Lorraine of Londonderry, New Hampshire also Robert McLarney and his wife Tracy of Lowell, MA, Peter McLarney and of Lowell, MA., three step children, Calvin Hatch III of Andover, MA, Lisa Eckelkamp and her husband Greg of Chelmsford, MA, and Tracy Newman and her husband Eric of Chelmsford, MA., two sisters, Edith Nahill of Winchester, MA., and Sally Healy and her husband Jack of Goffstown, NH, two sisters in law, Janice McLarney of Westford and Barbara McLarney of N. Andover., 20 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There will be no visiting hours. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford, MA. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be tentatively Thurs., June 25th at 11am at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the of Mass, State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
