Richard P. Stauffer, 98, a long-time resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Leather) Stauffer with whom he shared 63 years of marriage before her passing in 2016. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on April 23.1921 and was a son of the late Wallace P. and Lillian (Amstutz) Stauffer. Richard attended Mt. Carmel High School, Kentucky Mountain Bible Institute and The United States Navy Diesel School. He was a WWII Navy Veteran serving aboard the LST 528 from 1942-1946, USS Donner LSD 20 from 1946-1948 and later on the USS Northampton ECLC1from1953-1954. Richard was a diesel mechanic and 3rd Class Petty officer. He was proudly awarded the WWII Victory Medal and the National Defense Service Ribbon. Richard worked as a diesel mechanic at GMC Truck & Coach Division, Boston Truck Center, B & T Transportation in Boston, White Motor Corporation in Watertown, Coomler Sales & Service, Ft. Wayne, IN and GMC Trucks, Ft. Wayne, IN He had a passion for fixing things, tinkering with cars, fishing, dancing and camping. Richard and Lorraine belonged to several RV clubs and enjoyed wintering in Florida. Richard is survived by his daughter Gail Vettrus and her husband Kenneth of Fitchburg, his sons; Allan Stauffer of Ft. Wayne, IN, Paul Stauffer and his partner Cheri Hayward of Elkhart, IN and Jeffrey Stauffer of San Francisco, CA. He leaves behind ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Eileen Philo of Berne, IN. He is predeceased by his son, Thomas Stauffer, a granddaughter Kyri Joy Barnhart, his brother, Paul Stauffer, his sisters; Marie Rupp, Bonnie Stauffer, Florence Skinner and Alice Stauffer. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 9:30-10 am at the BLAKE CHELSMFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:00 o'clock. Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to the Chelmsford Senior Center, 75 Groton Rd. Chelmsford, MA 01863. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit BLAKECHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Eagle Independent from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2020