Robert Alvin Wright 77, of Chelmsford, MA died unexpectedly on Monday September 14, 2020. Born on July 30, 1943 in Trenton, New Jersey to Austin and Mary Wright, Bob was the beloved husband of Julie Wright who he married on November 27, 1965. Bob attended St. Thomas Choir School in NY and graduated from Hightstown High School in NJ before his time at Clemson University and RCA Technical School. Bob always had a deep love for the ocean, enjoying swimming, riding waves, lifeguarding, boating, and fishing. Bobs love for the sea brought him to many faraway places, by sail and alongside close friends and family. One of his most cherished adventures was when he captained a 41 foot Beneteau, sailing from Caribbean island to island while singing and laughing with Julie and his friends. Bob was a passionate gardener, always thrilled to show off his garden and share his successes. Bob loved his cats and enjoyed playing and taking care of his childrens pets. Bob took pride in his work at Honeywell, Digital and HP before his retirement in 2006. During the winter he welcomed warmth in Sebastian, Florida where he could swim and fish alongside his wife. Whether spending time with his children, attending his grandchildrens school and sporting events, or as the baritone vocalist at family get-togethers, Bob was a proud father and loving Grandfather who always enjoyed a good laugh. Besides his wife, Bob is survived by his daughter Mary and her husband Chris Hill, of Chelmsford; son Robert and his wife Susan Wright, of Milton, MA; and daughter Caroline and her husband Jeff White of Tyngsboro; four grandchildren, Alex and Jacqueline Hill and Austin and Julia Wright. In accordance with his wishes, there will be a private service for the immediate family. Bob was a frequent blood donor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross by visiting www. redcross.org/donate/memorial-donations
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
