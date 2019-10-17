|
Robert D. McGrath, 90, of Bedford, died on October 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Brighton and was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Douglass) McGrath. He graduated from Brighton High School and later in life he attended Middlesex Community College where he received his associate degree in criminal justice. On October 8, 1950, he married Jean Sweeney, at Our Lady of Presentation Church in Brighton and together they shared 69 years of marriage. He and his young family moved to Bedford where he became a member of St. Michael Church and he began working for the Bedford Police Department. Mr. McGrath held many positions at the department over this 30-year tenure including, President of the Bedford Police Association, Public Safety Officer, President of the Bedford Athletic Association, K-9 Officer and for a period he even wrote the police blotter. Following his retirement in 1990, he enjoyed spending time in Florida and with his grandchildren. He was the beloved husband of Jean (Sweeney) McGrath, loving father of six children, Robert McGrath and his wife Marlene of Boxford, Daniel McGrath of Bedford, Diane Hughson and her husband Scott of Town- send, Ellen McKeon and her husband Vinnie of Nashua, NH, William McGrath and his wife Terri of Bristow, VA and Michael McGrath and his wife Elaine of Chelmsford, cherished grandfather of Jennifer Hughson, Lynn Peel, David Hughson, Michael and Kathleen McKeon, Jason McGrath, Griffin McGrath, Kristin Landreth, Kelly, Jay and Ryan McGrath and great grandfather of Addyson, Greyson, Avery, Jack, Skylar, Zachary, Henry and Connor. He was predeceased by his siblings, Charles McGrath, Jeanne Keith and Betty ODonnell. Visitation at Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, on Monday, October 21, from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral from the funeral home on Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 AM followed by a funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rett Syndrome Research Trust, Make Rett History, 67 Undercliff Rd., Trumbull, CT 06611 or Reverserett.org.
Published in Eagle Independent from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019